Liverpool squad celebrate historic Premier League title triumph at training with special 'Champions' flags

Liverpool squad on Monday celebrated their maiden Premier League title triumph during training where the players and the support staff were presented with special flags.

The club players received celebratory flags before their training at Melwood on Monday on which "Champions 2019/20" was inscribed.

Liverpool, earlier last week, won their first Premier League title and maiden First Division title since 1989/90, after Chelsea netted twice against Manchester City to win 2-1 and hand the Reds a title advantage on the top of the table. Chelsea's win implied that Liverpool won the title mathematically.

The title would have come earlier, but was derailed after Liverpool were held at Goodison Park in their Merseyside Derby in what was their opener post season resumption. But they followed it up with a clinical 4-0 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Overall, it was Liverpool's 19th First Division title which helped Hurgen Klopp join Anfield's managerial greats like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

"I am completely overwhelmed; I don't know, it's a mix of everything -- I am relieved, I am happy, I am proud. I couldn't be more proud of the boys. How we watched the game tonight together, we knew it could happen, it could not happen, we didn't know," Klopp said in conversation with Liverpoolfc.com, the club's official website, after their win.

"I couldn't have dreamed of something like that and I never did before last year, honestly. We were not close enough three years ago, a year ago we were really close what the boys have done in the last two-and-a-half years, the consistency they show is absolutely incredible and second to none. Honestly, I have no idea how we do that all the time," he added.

Liverpool are now the champions of Europe and the world having won the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Clun in 2019 besides the UEFA Super Cup.

