Bundesliga schedule: Watch German league live online on Disney+ Hotstar | Full schedule, IST details

Image Source : TWITTER/BUNDESLIGA Here, you can find the full schedule of the Bundesliga for this week. You can watch the German league live online on Disney+ Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Select 2.

Bundesliga schedule: Full schedule, IST details

Bundesliga schedule: Bayern Munich are within touching distance of the Bundesliga trophy, as they are set to lift a record eighth successive title after registering an all-important victory over rivals Borussia Dortmund last week. The Bavarian giants are seven points ahead of Dortmund with five more games to go and only an unlikely slip-up from Bayern could bring the 'Black and Yellow' back in the title race. However, the race for the Champions League spots has grown intense with RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen - all eyeing the final two spots in Europe's premier continental tournament. This week of Bundesliga, thus, could be key in deciding the CL spots as Leverkusen plays a tough away trip to league leaders Bayern Munich, while Monchengladbach takes on Freiburg. While Dortmund host Hertha Berlin, Leipzing have a relatively easier game against bottom-placed Paderborn. You can watch the Bundesliga matches in India on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2. Additionally, you can also watch the matches online through Disney+ Hotstar, which will provide live streaming for the same.

Bundesliga Live Streaming in India

What is the Bundesliga schedule for this weekend?

Here is the full Bundesliga schedule for matches which will be on broadcast in India:

June 4:

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt: 12:00 AM

June 6:

Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach: 12:00 AM

RB Leipzig vs Paderborn: 7.00 PM

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: 7.00 PM

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz: 7.00 PM

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Hoffenheim: 7.00 PM

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin: 10.00 PM

June 7

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg: 5:00 PM

Union Berlin vs Schalke: 7.00 PM

Augsburg vs Koln: 9.30 PM

Where can you watch the Bundesliga Live telecast in India?

Selected matches will be on broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

Where can you watch the Bundesliga Live Streaming online in India?

You can watch all the above-mentioned matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage