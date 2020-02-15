Leipzig back on top in Bundesliga, Hertha win first game without Jurgen Klinsmann

Image Source : AP Leipzig's Patrik Schick, left, plays the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match RB Leipzig against SV Werder Bremen in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday

Leipzig reclaimed top spot in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over struggling Werder Bremen, and Matheus Cunha scored on his Hertha Berlin debut to help his new side end a difficult week on a bright note Saturday.

Cunha, who joined Hertha from Leipzig in the winter transfer window, claimed the visitors’ second goal for a 2-1 win at last-place Paderborn, four days after Hertha was shocked by Jürgen Klinsmann’s abrupt resignation as coach.

Leipzig used set pieces to great effect against Bremen. Lukas Klostermann opened the scoring in the 18th minute after Patrik Schick helped on a free kick, and Dani Olmo set up Schick for the second goal off a corner in the 39th.

Nordi Mukiele made it 3-0 seconds after the restart to help Leipzig open a two-point lead over Bayern Munich, which can reclaim top spot on Sunday with a win at Cologne.

Karim Bellarabi scored in injury time for Bayer Leverkusen to grab a 3-2 win at Union Berlin, where the second half was interrupted due to visiting fans setting off flares.

Also, Wout Weghorst scored a hat trick for Wolfsburg to win 3-2 at Hoffenheim. The Dutch striker scored two penalties and gave away another.

Freiburg drew at Augsburg 1-1.

Fortuna Düsseldorf was hosting Borussia Mönchengladbach in a Rhine derby later Saturday.