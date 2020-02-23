Gabriel Jesus strikes late in Manchester City's 1-0 win versus Leicester City after Sergio Aguero penalty miss

Image Source : TWITTER/ PREMIER LEAGUE Gabriel Jesus in action against Leicester City

Manchester City escaped giving away a penalty when Kevin De Bruyne raised his arms to block a free kick in his own area, before being awarded one by VAR in the second half when a shot from Ilkay Gundogan hit the raised right elbow of Dennis Praet.

Sergio Aguero saw his spot kick saved but was spared by Gabriel Jesus, who came on as a substitute for his fellow striker and scored an 80th-minute winner.

It's the first season VAR is being used in the Premier League, and much of the disgruntlement has centered on the forensic geometry being used to call on tight offside decisions.

Not this day.

PENALTY PROBLEMS

Man City manager Pep Guardiola recently said his goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes, was the best penalty-taker at the club.

He might need to call on the Brazilian the next time City gets a spot kick.

City has now missed four straight penalties in the Premier League, all of them taken by different players, including Raheem Sterling against Wolverhampton in December, Jesus against Sheffield United in January, and Ilkay Gundogan at Tottenham this month.

Aguero joined the list when he smashed his attempt at the legs of Kasper Schmeichel, who dived to his right.

The Argentina striker was substituted off soon after and his replacement, Jesus, ran onto a pass that was slipped through by Riyad Mahrez to slide home a low finish.

Second-place City, which pulled seven points ahead of Leicester and is now 19 points behind Liverpool, has won two straight games this week since returning from its midseason break and next plays Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.