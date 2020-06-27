Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou in talks with Botafogo

Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou is the latest high-profile footballer on the radar of Brazilian club Botafogo.

Kalou's contract with Germany's Hertha BSC ends this month and this week he received a proposal to join Botafogo on an 18-month deal, according to Brazilian press reports, writes Xinhua news agency.

The Rio de Janeiro outfit signed Japanese playmaker Keisuke Honda in February and has since made unsuccessful bids for former Manchester City star Yaya Toure and ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel.

Kalou's 17-year professional career has included spells at Feyenoord, Chelsea and Lille. The 34-year-old has been capped 97 times for Cote d'Ivoire national team, scoring 28 goals.

The Brazilian Serie A championship is expected to begin in August, having missed its scheduled May start because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage