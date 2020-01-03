Image Source : @CHAMPIONSLEAGUE/TWITTER Cristiano Ronaldo pips Lionel Messi in the list of top Instagram earners of 2019

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list of top Instagram earners of the year 2019. Ronaldo, who played for Serie A giants Juventus, earn more from his Instagram profile as an influencer than being a professional footballer. While the rich- list doesn't have a single Indian in the top 10.

According to ESPN FC, Ronaldo earned 47.8 million US dollar being an Instagram influencer in 2019. The second on the list is none other than Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi, who pocket around 23.3 million US dollar, which is less than half of Ronaldo's earnings.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 after spending 9 years with Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Italy champions paid 34 million US Dollar according to Goal.com - 14.7 million US Dollar less than he gets for his sponsored posts on Instagram.

According to reports, Ronaldo pockets around 975,000 US Dollars for a single sponsored post on his Instagram account.

The Portuguese International is one of the biggest names in the football world alongside Messi. In the past decade, Ronaldo only failed three times to score 50 plus goals in a calendar year -- 2010, 2018 and 2019.

In Turin, there has been a slight downfall in his game and his age (34) might be the factor behind it but his hunger for goals is still the same. He still wants to give his everything to win big trophies with Juventus because that's what he has done in his entire career: fight to be the best.

Apart from Ronaldo and Messi, the top 10 list contains four more footballers - David Beckham (10.7 million US Dollar), Neymar(7.2 million US Dollar), Zlatan Ibrahimovic ( 4 million US Dollar) and Ronaldinho (2.6 million US Dollar).