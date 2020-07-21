Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo achieves rare goal-scoring feat after Lazio brace

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has added a fresh feather to his illustrious cap after scoring a brace against Lazio in their latest Serie A encounter.

Ronaldo, on Monday night, scored two goals in a space of three minutes to put Juventus on the cusp of winning their ninth successive Serie A title. This latest 2-1 win means Juventus are eight points clear at the top with just four matches to left to be played in the season.

Courtesy of his brace, Ronaldo went past the 50-goal tally for the 'Old Lady' since joining the club prior to 2018/19 season. The Portuguese became the first footballer in the history of the sport to score 50 plus goals in Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A.

"Records are always important, but the important thing is that the team wins," Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia after the game as per goal.com

"We are a phenomenal team and we showed that again today, although we always want to improve and raise the bar.

"These things are nice, but the Capocannoniere title (given to Serie A top-scorer every season) is a natural process that comes as a consequence of scoring to win games for the team."

Also, among the players who have made their debut since 1994/95 season, Ronaldo (61 appearances) is the fastest to score 50 Serie A goals.

The 35-year-old broke the record of former Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko, who went past the mark in 68 games. Even the great Brazilian Ronaldo took 70 matches to achieve the feat.

