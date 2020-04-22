Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Coronavirus impact: Sheffield United players agree to partial pay deferral

English football club Sheffield United has announced that its players have joined manager Chris Wilder and chief executive Stephen Bettis in agreeing partial pay and bonus deferrals during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced on Monday that manager Wilder, members of his backroom staff and Bettis agreed to the measures for six months to assist the football club's cash flow issues.

The Blades, in a statement, have now said the entire professional playing staff had now "emulated the decision" by accepting a partial pay deferral until the end of 2020.

The club said the money saved will be used to retain and pay other staff in full.

"This announcement follows positive and constructive discussions throughout the club, taking into account the severity of the situation that the country finds itself in at the moment. I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with our first-team players, manager and backroom staff to help support the club," said Bettis.

"It is a difficult period for everyone, but our football club also needs to be taken care of and I'm delighted that the players want to mirror the gesture of Chris and the staff by contributing, it confirms that they care about Sheffield United," he added.

Watford are set to defer players' pay while Southampton and West Ham have already confirmed they would do the same earlier this month.

Premier League clubs remain committed to playing all 92 remaining fixtures but a date for the resumption of the competition is yet to be decided in view of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the entire sporting calendar to a grinding halt.

