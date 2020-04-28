Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Coronavirus impact: Argentina aborts football season, suspends relegation

The remainder of the Argentinian football season has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed over 2 lakh lives across the world.

Clubs in the top division, known as the Argentinian Superliga, will be spared relegation until 2022 because of the disruption caused by the health crisis.

"We are ending the tournaments," Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentinian Football Association (AFA), told the TNT television channel on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The idea is to start playing again when authorities allow it and with maximum security."

Tapia said an official announcement would be made on Tuesday, adding that teams from lower divisions would still be promoted.

His comments came two days after Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez extended a national lockdown until May 10.

The AFA's decision means the Superliga Cup, previously scheduled to end in May, has been aborted after just one round.

Boca Juniors claimed their 34th Argentinian first division title last month after a late strike from Carlos Tevez gave them a 1-0 victory over Gimnasia on the final weekend of the Superliga season.

