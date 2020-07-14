Chelsea vs Norwich City Live Streaming Premier League in India: Watch CHE vs NOR live football match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chelsea vs Norwich CIty Live Streaming Premier League in India: Find full details on when and where to watch CHE vs NOR live online on Disney+ Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Chelsea vs Norwich City Live Streaming Premier League in India: Chelsea can consolidate third place in the Premier League with a victory over already-relegated Norwich. With tough fixtures to come against Liverpool and Wolverhampton, Chelsea might need the victory if it wants to secure a top-four finish and qualify for next season's Champions League. Chelsea is a point ahead of both fourth-placed Leicester and Manchester United, which conceded a stoppage-time goal to draw against Southampton on Monday and stay fifth on goal difference. Manchester City's success in overturning a two-year ban from European competition means teams have to finish in the top four, rather than the top five, to get into the Champions League. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch CHE vs NOR live streaming Premier League in India.

Chelsea vs Norwich City Live Streaming Premier League in India

When is the Premier League match Chelsea vs Norwich City?

The Premier League match Chelsea vs Norwich City will take place on Saturday, July 14 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match Chelsea vs Norwich City?

The Premier League match Chelsea vs Norwich City will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Chelsea vs Norwich City being played?

The Premier League match Chelsea vs Norwich City will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Chelsea vs Norwich City?

The Premier League match Chelsea vs Norwich City will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Chelsea vs Norwich City?

The Premier League match Chelsea vs Norwich City will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and JIO TV.

