Chelsea manager Frank Lampard does not have timetable for Christian Pulisic return

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with an injury to his midsection and there is no timetable for his return.

The 21-year-old American has not played since January 1 because of the injury to his adductor muscle.

"The projected time out was a lot less than what it's turned out to be," manager Frank Lampard said Friday. "However, I had a similar injury myself as a player and was out for three months, the worst injury I had, so I can certainly speak with him and sympathize."

Lampard, speaking at his news conference ahead of Saturday's match at Bournemouth, called it a “delicate injury.”

“Yes, I expected him back quicker," he said. "But knowing the injury, I can see it's a difficult one.”

Acquired from Borussia Dortmund last year for a 64 million euro (then $73 million) transfer fee, Pulisic has five goals in 16 Premier League matches this season and six goals in 23 games overall.