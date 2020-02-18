Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Watch ATM vs LIV live football match

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Defending champions Liverpool are all set to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of round of 16 match at Wanda Metropolitano. Looking at the current form Liverpool are the hot favourites against a depleted Atletico side, who are struggling in the La Liga. The Spanish club is fourth on the points table in La Liga and in the current scenario, Diego Simeone biggest challenge right now is Liverpool. Liverpool have dropped only two points in the Premier League all season, while Atletico have won only one of its last five matches in the Spanish league. Liverpool will be returning to Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for the first time since they beat Tottenham to win the Champions League title in June. The second leg will be on March 11 at Anfield. Here are the details of when and where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool live streaming football match online on SonyLIV and Sony Ten 2HD.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League:

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool?

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool will take place on Wednesday, 19 February 2020.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool?

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool?

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and HD.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool?

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool will live stream on SonyLIV.