Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl shows off 'Indian' beer in celebratory pose; trolls Pakistan after win at T20 World Cup

In what can only called as a hilarious post, Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl posted a photo of himself holding 'Indian' beer with a caption that read, 'Can’t believe what just happened.'

The post went viral in no time and Twitter had many rib-tickling reactions. Here are few of them.

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller by one run and pulled off one of the greatest heists in the history of T20 World Cups. Well, Pakistan's trolling isn't just restricted to the players, The President of Zimbabwe too joined in on the action and wrote, What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean.

The Tweet was done in response to Mr. Bean's look alike sent by Pakistan to Zimbabwe for a show.

Fans had hilarious reactions on the Tweet. Here are some of the best reactions.

While this Tweet was put out on a lighter note, this wasn't the case with Shoaib Akhtar who unabashedly bashed Pakistan after a poor show against Zimbabwe. He not only criticised the players, but also called out the board for selecting average players and team management. He put out a series of Tweets.

He first wrote, "That's embarrassing, to be most polite!"

After the first Tweet, Akhtar Tweeted a video where he said, "Very very embarrassing. Keep on selecting average players and team management. This is the outcome. I am super disappointed. I mean losing against Zimbabwe? Now you are not even going to qualify with ease."

The caption of the video read, "Average mindset, Average results. That's the reality, face it.

He then put out a third Tweet saying, "Agar Zimbabwe hai toh khud he ho jaaye ga sab kuch? Nahi, khud nahi hota, kerna parta hai."

Pakistan will next go head to head with South Africa who are now scheduled to face India on October 30, Sunday. Their qualification hopes are now up in the air and they will have to play out of their skin and hope that other results go their way for them to make it to the semifinals.

