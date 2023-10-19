World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar turns up at MCA Stadium in Pune to cheer for India against Bangladesh | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : MUFADDAL VOHRA/X Sara Tendulkar cheering for team India.

India are turning out to be an unstoppable force in the ongoing World Cup and do not seem to be stopping any time soon. Their juggernaut continues to roll on as they defeated Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

India got overwhelming crowd support during their first three games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against Australia, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi versus Afghanistan and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The same trend was on display at the MCA Stadium in Pune as a Sea of Blue turned up for the contest. There were some renowned personalities that turned up at the venue to watch the game and provide their unwavering support for team India. Among those was Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar who encouraged the Rohit Sharma-led side against the Bangla Tigers.

Watch Sara Tendulkar cheering for team India:

Sara was seen cheering the Men in Blue at the stadium while the two-time ODI world champions were engrossed in the run chase. Sara was visible on the giant screen on multiple occasions and lauded India's batters in the middle as they wrestled for control in the contest.

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh also made her presence felt in the fixture and seemed pretty ecstatic with the way the India captain got off to a flying start during the chase. Rohit looked in ominous touch during his stay at the crease and was threatening to end the chase in a jiffy but his forte brought his downfall at the end.

He got out at an individual score of 48 off 40 balls, including seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 120.00. The star of India's run chase was the chase master Virat Kohli who scored his third ODI World Cup hundred and helped India get over the line.

