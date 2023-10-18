Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023 Point Table: New Zealand dethrone India to reclaim apex position after hammering Afghanistan

World Cup 2023 Point Table: New Zealand dethrone India to reclaim apex position after hammering Afghanistan

New Zealand, India, South Africa and Pakistan remain in the top four after the 16th match of the ongoing World Cup 2023. Kane Williamson's absence doesn't seem to be hurting the Blackcaps at the moment as Tom Latham seems to marshalling his troops really well.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2023 21:44 IST
New Zealand players celebrate their win over Afghanistan.
Image Source : PTI New Zealand players celebrate their win over Afghanistan.

New Zealand's juggernaut in the ongoing World Cup 2023 will take some stopping for sure as the Blackcaps have won four out of their four matches thus far with their latest win coming against Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 18.

Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Kiwis carried on their top form to rout the Hasmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan by 149 runs. The victory over Afghanistan has helped New Zealand dethrone India and reclaim the top spot on the World Cup 2023 points table. 

The flamboyant right-handed batter Glenn Phillips was the star with the bat for the runners-up of the previous World Cup edition as he scored 71 off just 80 balls with the help of four boundaries and as many sixes. He played a crucial role in helping the team post 288 on the board and was ably supported by skipper Tom Latham who scored 68 off 74 balls.

The Blackcaps have become the first team to win four games in the tournament and have collected eight points in their kitty. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.923 is currently the best in the tournament and defines their domineering and consistent run in the tournament thus far.

On the other hand, India have now slipped to the second spot with three wins out of three games and a net run rate of 1.821. They will have their opportunity to reclaim the No. 1 spot on Thursday (October 19) when they face Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

 

Related Stories
Ben Stokes' impending return to playing XI set to create selection headaches for England

Ben Stokes' impending return to playing XI set to create selection headaches for England

Mitchell Santner's gravity defying catch against Afghanistan leaves spectators spellbound | WATCH

Mitchell Santner's gravity defying catch against Afghanistan leaves spectators spellbound | WATCH

NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: New Zealand topple India to reclaim top spot with dominant win

NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: New Zealand topple India to reclaim top spot with dominant win

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
New Zealand 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.923
India 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.821
South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.385
Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.137
England 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.084
Bangladesh  3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.699
Australia 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.734

 
Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.993
Afghanistan 4 1 3     2 -1.250
Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.532

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News