World Cup 2023 Leaderboard: Quinton surpasses Rohit in scoring chart, Rabada enters top five in bowling list

South Africa suffered a shock 38-run defeat against lower-ranked Netherlands in the 15th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament on Tuesday, October 17. The Dutch side recorded their first-ever ODI win against the Proteas and their only third win in the ODI World Cup history to stun the cricket world.

Netherlands surpassed Sri Lanka in the points table with the first two points while South Africa missed out on topping the standings after an embarrassing defeat. Indian side dominates the top spot with three wins from the opening three games and is among only two teams to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

In the individual leaderboard, South Africa's Quinton de Kock failed to regain the top spot after scoring just 20 runs against Netherlands. But the star wicketkeeper batter surpassed Rohit Sharma to claim the third spot in the scoring chart after game no.15. Quinton has scored 229 runs in three innings and is among the leading candidates to claim the leading runscorer award in World Cup 2023.

Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023:

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 248 runs in 3 innings Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 229 runs in 3 innings Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 229 runs in 3 innings Rohit Sharma (India) - 217 runs in 3 innings Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 207 runs in 3 innings

In bowling, India's Jasprit Bumrah, New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry jointly occupy the top spot with eight wickets each. In-form Kagiso Rabada entered the race for most wickets with two more scalps against Netherlands and now has seven wickets in three innings. Netherlands' Bas de Leede also entered the list of the top five with two wickets today to make it seven wickets in three matches.

Most Wickets in ICC World Cup 2023:

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 8 wickets in 3 innings Mitchell Santner (India)- 8 wickets in 3 innings Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 8 wickets in 3 innings Hasan Ali (Pakistan) - 7 wickets in 3 innings Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 7 wickets in 3 innings Bas de Leede (Netherlands) - 7 wickets in 3 innings Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) - 7 wickets in 3 innings

