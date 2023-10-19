World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera to join injury-depleted Sri Lanka as traveling reserves

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera vs South Africa in Oct 2021

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have added veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews and pacer Dushmantha Chameera to their World Cup 2023 squad as travelling reserves on Thursday, October 19. Sri Lanka's trouble with injuries has hit their World Cup campaign in India as they remain without a win after three games.

Captain Dasun Shanaka has already been ruled out of the World Cup due to a right thigh muscle injury he sustained during the Pakistan game on October 10. Pace all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne has replaced the skipper in the team and featured in the team's most recent game against Australia on October 16.

Both Mathews and Chameera will join the team as travelling reserves and will come into the team as automatic replacements if any player suffers a potential injury during the World Cup campaign. The team's premier pacer Wanindu Hasaranga is also missing the World Cup due to an injury as the team struggles to find stability. Kusal Medis led the team against Australia and has been the team's best performer in the tournament 207 runs in three innings.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera will join the team in India as travelling reserves. The Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors took this decision in order to ensure that the team has ready replacements in place to face contingencies, such as an injury to an existing squad member. Accordingly, Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera will join the team tomorrow. Sri Lanka’s next game will be against the Netherlands, which will be played in Lucknow on October 21st," SLC wrote in its Twitter post.

Sri Lanka World Cup Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne (replacement to Dasun Shanaka)

Travelling Reserves: Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera

