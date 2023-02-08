Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Team India eye historic feat, might become first team to register 'THIS' record

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Members of Indian women's team pose for headshots ahead of T20 World Cup

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: After Rohit Sharma and his men crashed out of the ICC T20 World Cup that was played in Australia last year, the eyeballs shift to Harmanpreet Kaur and her valiant Indian team. Much like the men's team, the women's team also outsmart their opposition in bilateral series, but they tend to falter on the grandest stage of them all, the ICC events. India finished as the runners-up in the previous edition that was contested in 2020 and in the CWG (Commonwealth Games) finals too, India couldn't outplay their nemesis, the Aussies.

Pakistan, West Indies, England, and Ireland will join India in Group 2. Apart from England, the 'women in blue' look like favourites and they can qualify for the semi-finals. England women are a pretty close-knit unit and have a strong squad at their disposal and if India manage to defeat them in the group stage, it will do them a world of good. India might also face a stern test against the West Indies, but they certainly will prepare themselves for that challenge.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. have historic feat in sight

Unlike the senior team, Shafali Verma's young U-19 side defeated England and won the first-ever ICC U-19 T20 World Cup. This was the inaugural tournament and team India outplayed everybody as they clinched the trophy. Shafali Verma who also plays for the senior side will want to replicate the title triumph when she plays in the Women's T20 World Cup. If Harmanpreet Kaur and co. manage to win the World Cup, this will be the first time when a country has both the U-19 T20 World Cup and the senior team T20 World Cup at the same time.

India's schedule:

February 12, 2023: India vs Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town

Indian Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

