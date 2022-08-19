WI vs NZ, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch the marquee clash

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BLACKCAPZ) West Indies takes on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI

WI vs NZ: After the events of the first ODI between the Kiwis and the Caribbean team and how things unfolded, Kane Williamson and co. will be scratching their heads and will try to decipher their shortcomings. New Zealand suffered a batting collapse and the West Indies team outplayed them in every category. The visitors, especially after their exploits in the three-match T20I series were touted as the favorites going into the One Day International (ODI) series as well, but the home team suffocated them for both runs and wickets.

Teams all across the globe are busy playing international cricket to determine their strengths and weaknesses ahead of the T20I World Cup that is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. With the multi-nation cricketing event fast approach, teams have their sights set on next year's 50-over World Cup too which will be played in India.

The Caribbean team will be extremely proud of their performance in the first ODI and they have loads of positives to take from it. They have constantly been on the losing side. India inflicted a 3-0 ODI series defeat on them and later followed it by defeating them in the T20I series by a crushing margin of 4-1. When New Zealand visited the Caribbean Island, nothing much changed for the hosts. The Kiwis played a three-match T20I series against the hosts and defeated them by 2-1. But things did take a different course when West Indies locked horns against New Zealand as they defeated the visitors and went 1-0 up in the series.

Things are at the extreme for both teams and the stakes are high. West Indies might come out all guns blazing to win the series. On the other hand, Kane Williamson and co. have everything to play and push matters to a series decider.

When will the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and West Indies be played?

The second ODI will be played on August 19, 2022.

What is the venue for the 2nd ODI?

The second ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

What is the scheduled start time for the 2nd ODI?

The second ODI will start on 11:30 pm IST.

What is the live streaming platform for this match?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode application.

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair

