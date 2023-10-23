WATCH: Spider-Cam delivers winner of 'best fielder' medal after IND vs NZ, players break into wild celebration

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB It was another special Best Fielder medal ceremony for the Indian cricket after win against New Zealand

The team atmosphere continued to be brilliant for the Indian team in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as the Men in Blue had another 'best fielder' medal ceremony that each and every player looked forward to and then they broke into wild celebrations. A similar script followed after the India-New Zealand game as well in which the Men in Blue secured a 5-wicket victory. Fielding coach T Dilip began the address while appreciating the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli for their effort before announcing the winner in a new way this time around.

Dilip first commended Siraj for running around the field and doing the job despite not being at his best in his main skill so far in the tournament before moving to Iyer, who took a good catch at square to dismiss Devon Conway. "One guy was like a fish in the water, natural and swift just outstanding started with some brilliant catch at square leg and finished off some outstanding stops out there, especially in the field, Shreyas Iyer,” Dilip said.

Dilip then moved to Kohli, who too was a livewire in the field while taking a good catch of Mark Chapman. "Not to forget a player who had a spring in his feet taking all the catches running around Kohli," Dilip further added.

Then Dilip built the suspense only to direct all the eyeballs towards the stadium. Then Rohit Sharma and Co. spotted the spider cam bringing the name of the winner and it was Shreyas Iyer this time. Aggressive celebrations broke out as Iyer was surrounded by all his teammates and Dilip too was hounded by the players.

Watch the video here:

India are the only side to have 10 points in their kitty and will hope to add a few more in the upcoming games.

Latest Cricket News