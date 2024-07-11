WATCH | Irfan Pathan yells at elder brother Yusuf Pathan after getting run-out, later kisses him on forehead

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF LEGENDS Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan

India Champions qualified for semifinals of the inaugural edition of World Championship of Legends despite losing to South Africa Champions in their final league stage clash. Chasing 211 runs to win the game, they could only reach 156 runs in their 20 overs as managing to just pip South Africa in the net run-rate to make it to the semifinals. But things were not ideal at one stage with things going out of hands in the chase even as Irfan Pathan yelled at his elder brother after getting run-out.

The incident happened in the 19th over of India Champions' innings when Irfan smashed a ball from Dale Steyn in the air with the ball landing afely just short of the fielder. He wanted a couple but Yusuf denied it only to see his brother get run-out having come halfway down the track to complete the second run. After getting run-out, Irfan made his disappointment clear to his brother suggesting him that the second run was always on.

India Champions' semifinal qualification was on the line then and it was a massive wicket in the context of the same.

Watch the video here:

However, Yusuf Pathan just managed to make it sure that his team made it to the semifinal despite India losing by 54 runs. Irfan Pathan had cooled down by then and hilariously kissed at Yusuf's forehead celebrating the team's qualification into the knockouts.

India Champions finished the league stage at the fourth place with two wins in five matches and the net run-rate -1.267. South Africa Champions needed a bigger margin of victory as they ended at the fifth position with net run-rate of -1.340. India will now face Brett Lee-led Australia Champions in the semifinal on July 12 with the final set to take place on July 13 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.