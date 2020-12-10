Was having a drink with Ravi Shastri when he told me about India's third pacer for Test series: Ian Chappell

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini in their artillery.

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has said that Umesh Yadav might be slotted in as India's third seamer in the much-anticipated first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to start from December 17th in Adelaide. The hosts have endured a massive blow in the form of David Warner, who is set to miss the first Test -- a Day/Night affair at the Adelaide Oval -- due to an injury.

Sinking in the same boat, India also is dealing with the absence of veteran Ishant Sharma, who was ruled out of the entire tour after being named in the initial squad for the series. However, in the absence of Ishant, India have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini in their artillery.

Chappell revealed that India head coach Ravi Shastri told him about India's third red-ball pacer when the two were having a drink together.

“I was having a drink with Ravi (Shastri) the other day and he told me that probably (Umesh) Yadav will get the nod as the third pacer,” Chappell told PTI during a virtual interactive session “Cricket Conversations”.

Chappell further also backed Bumrah and Shami to leave their mark in the Test, adding that the team batting first will have to put up a challenging total to stay in the contest. He also said that India won't be missing the services of Virat Kohli when Ajinka Rahane will lead the side in the remaining three Tests. Kohli, after plying his trade in the first Test of the series, will head back home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma, who's expecting the couple's first child.

“India have two smart quicks in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. If you ask me, if the team batting first scores 300, you are on your way to winning the Test match at the Adelaide," Chappell said.

Earlier, Shastri had heaped praise on the seam bowling options which the Indian team currently has in its arsenal. Lauding the 'Fab-five' of the pace set-up, Shastri had told Sportstar, "We have a fabulous five – Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Umesh and Navdeep Saini. Yadav has the experience. Saini is young and fast. Bumrah one of the best in business. Shami is raring to go. Siraj is an exciting prospect,"

"I know it is going to be tough but then the monkey is off our back, off the back of the captain. We beat Australia here the last time (2018) and beat them when they played in India."