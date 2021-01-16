Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar offer condolences to Pandya brothers on their father's demise

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA7 The father of Krunal and Hardik Pandya, Himanshu Pandya passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday morning.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal's father Himanshu passed away on Saturday, and the cricket fraternity is standing in support of the brothers as they endure the family tragedy.

Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, has left the bio-bubble created for the tournament to be with his family.

Hardik is not playing the national T20 tournament as he is preparing for the white-ball series against England.

Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.

Krunal scored a match-winning 76 in the opening game against Uttarakhand and has also taken four wickets in the first three games.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who had recently met Hardik Pandya upon his return to India from the Australia tour, wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24."

Indian batting great and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7. Condolences to your family and friends. May God give you strength in these difficult times," he wrote.

Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7.

Condolences to your family and friends.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter and paid his condolences. "Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7,” tweeted Pathan, himself a former Baroda captain.

Irfan's brother and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan wrote, "A loved ones passing away is never an easy moment for anyone. I sincerely admire the sacrifices uncle made for his sons @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7. Condolences to his family and dear ones at this tough time. #rip."