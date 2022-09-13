Virat Kohli achieves another feat; touches 50 million followers mark on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli after scoring his brilliant knock.

Highlights Virat Kohli enjoys love from around the world.

Kohli is the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram.

India's batting maestro Virat Kohli has added another feather to his popularity as the former Indian skipper has achieved 50 million followers on the Social media platform- Twitter. The 33-year-old Kohli becomes the first ever cricketer in the world to reach the fifty million followers mark on Twitter. Kohli is currently the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with 211 million followers.

Kohli now holds the third most followed Indian account on Twitter behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's account and PMO India's account. Virat Kohli is one of the most popular athletes with fans and lovers from around the world.

Recently, Kohli has also found his mojo back as he became the second highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2022. In five matches, Kohli smashed 276 runs at an average of 92 with a ton and two fifties in his name.

His 71st century came against Afghanistan in India's final Super Four match where he scored 122 runs off 61 balls. This was his first ton in T20I cricket. Kohli had earlier scored two fifties against Pakistan and Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022. After hitting the ton in the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli reflected on his performance and dedicated the special innings to her wife Anushka and daughter Vamika.

India was knocked out of the Asia Cup in the Super Four stage after it faced defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The men in blue needed other teams' results to go in their way but that did not help the team and they crashed out. Now, the Indian team will play against Australia and South Africa in T20Is at home before boarding the flight to Australia to bring the T20 World Cup glory home.

