Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after CSK vs DC game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) further strengthened their case for the top-two position with a thumping 27-run win over bottom-placed Delhi Capitals in the 55th Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match on Wednesday, May 10. MS Dhoni-led side recorded a total of 167/8 at Chepauk's bowling-friendly surface while batting first with Shivam Dube top-scoring with 25 runs with the help of three sixes. Mitchell Marsh bowled another impressive spell of 3/18 and Axar Patel took two early wickets for Delhi Capitals.

But Deepak picked two early wickets and Matheesha Pathirana finished the match with three wickets to restrict Delhi to just 140/8. Chennai Super Kings currently remain in the second position in the points table with 15 points from 12 games as they continue to keep Gujarat Titans on toe at the top. This was the seventh defeat for Delhi Capitals in 11 matches this season as their hopes for playoff qualification are all but over, if not mathematically.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 11 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.951 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 12 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.493 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 11 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.255 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.294 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.388 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.079 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.345 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.441 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 11 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.605 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis continues to don Orange Cap as he recorded another fifty in his last game against Mumbai Indians. He is leading scoring chart with 576 runs from 11 innings and is followed by RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal who has scored 477 runs from 11 matches. Gujarat Shubman Gill, Chennai's Devon Conway, and RCB's Virat Kohli are among the top-five run-getters this season.

Who has Purple Cap?

CSK's pacer Tushar Deshpande missed on regaining the Purple Cap as failed to get any wickets against Delhi Capitals. Tushar along with Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan are sharing the top spot with 19 wickets. Mumbai's veteran spinner Piyush Chawla, KKR's Varun Chakravarthy, and the current Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal have taken 17 wickets each.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 576 runs (11 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 477 Runs (11 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 469 Runs (11 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 468 Runs (12 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 420 runs (11 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple Cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 19 wickets (11 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 19 wickets (11 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 19 wickets (12 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 17 wickets (11 matches) Varun Chakaravarthy of KKR - 17 wickets (11 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RCB - 17 wickets (11 matches)

