T20 World Cup 2024: Is India's semifinal place in danger after Afghanistan's win over Australia? Explained

T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan's Afghanistan created history when they defeated the 2021 T20 champions Australia in an epic clash at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Redeeming their ODI World Cup 2023 heartbreak, the Afghans have dented Australia's chances of reaching into the semifinals in this 20-over World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

The Men in Blue are one of the two teams that remain undefeated in the tournament. Even though they are bossing the ongoing showpiece in the Caribbean, they have not booked their place in the semifinals. But after Afghanistan's win over the Aussies, is there a threat to India's chances of not reaching in the semis?

What is the current points table in Group 1 after Afghanistan's win over Australia?

After Afghanistan's win over Australia, Group 1 has opened up as wide as it can be. If Australia had beaten the Afghans, both India and Australia would have qualified for the semis of the World Cup but this result has ensured that no team has still made it to the last four and no one has officially been knocked out (not even Bangladesh).

Currently, India are placed at the top with four points from two matches, while Australia are in second with two points with an NRR of +0.223. Afghanistan's win takes them third with an NRR of -0.650, while Bangladesh, who are also in the race, have no points with an NRR of -2.489.

What India need to do to qualify for the semifinals?

India are still sitting at the most comfortable place to reach the semifinals of the tournament. If they beat Australia in their final Super Eight clash, the Men in Blue will sail through, regardless of the results in the other game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This will take them on six points, well clear of where anyone else can reach.

For the unversed, India and Australia will play their final group game on June 24 at 8 PM IST, whereas Afghanistan and Bangladesh will have exact calculations up for them as they play the last game of the Super Eight on June 25 at 6 AM (as per IST).

Will India qualify for the semis if they lose to Australia?

India can still qualify if they lose to Australia in that crucial clash on June 24. But then they would be dependent on the result between Afghanistan and Bangladesh and a potential NRR clash.

If India lose to Australia and Afghanistan beat Bangladesh, then three teams - India, Australia and Afghanistan will be on four points each. In this case, NRR will come into play. India can get knocked out if they lose big and Afghanistan win big against the Bangla Tigers.

They can get knocked out if they lose to the Aussies by 41 runs and also Afghanistan beat the Bangla Tigers by 83 runs. If this happens, both Australia and Afghanistan will go past India's current NRR of +2.425.