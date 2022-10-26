T20 World Cup 2022: Not only challenge, but we can beat teams in group of death: Sri Lanka's Chris Silverwood

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chris Silverwood gives statement on his team

T20 World Cup 2022: In the middle of some mouthwatering matches in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage, Sri Lanka's head coach Chris Silverwood has given a big statement regarding his team. Silverwood, who leads the Lankan side in search of a second T20 World Cup title has stated that his team can not only challenge but beat them in a tough group.

After Sri Lanka's 7-wicket loss to Australia on Tuesday, Silverwood stated, "Yeah, I truly believe that we cannot only challenge in this group but come out victorious, as well. I think we've shown that we have the capabilities, and I think we've shown that we have the skills within the group, and I think if we play to our potential, we can run anybody close," the 47-year-old Englishman said.

Sri Lanka was one of the teams to qualify for the Super 12 stage from the round 1 stage. They lost their first match and won the next two. Sri Lanka are also the reigning Asia Cup champions and Silverwood acknowledged that. "We showed that in the Asia Cup. The confidence is growing within the group. Obviously, the important thing from today (Tuesday) is to make sure that we regroup and get ready for the next game and we come back strong," Silverwood said.

Sri Lanka has won one match in the Super 12 stage while they lost the other one against Australia. The Lankan side registered a cakewalk win against Ireland while they were blown away by the defending champions Australia recently.

Notably, Group 1 has opened up even wider after two recent results. Ireland shocked former champions England in a rain-curtailed match while the contest between New Zealand and Afghanistan was washed out. Only two points separate the top-placed team New Zealand and bottom-ranked Sri Lanka as the group of death gets even more spiced up. New Zealand has 3 points, while Sri Lanka, England, Ireland, and Australia all have 2 points each. Afghanistan has one point. Sri Lanka will next square off against New Zealand on October 29 in Sydney.

