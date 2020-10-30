IPL 2020: Samson run-out was unfortunate but blessing in disguise, says RR skipper Smith after win over KXIP

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Steve Smith plays a shot against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals have finally found their trick to win matches at the fag end of league stages as the pink-clad outfit tromp to a seven-wicket victory against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Friday. This was second successful run-chase for the side in back-to-back games with Ben Stokes starring again with a half-century.

Chasing 186, after a Chris Gayle storm of 63-ball 99, the side never looked in any discomfort in the second innings as Ben Stokes (50 off 26) and Sanju Samson (48 off 25) onslaught in the first 10 overs meant the game became a piece of cake for RR as they wrapped up the game with 21 balls to spare.

The game could have ended earlier if Samson wasn't run out in the 15th over in an attempt to take a quick single on Steve Smith's call.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, the RR skipper admitted that the run-out was unfortunate but allowed Jos Buttler to come in and play a cameo; allowing him to bat first time in five days.

"The Samson run-out was unfortunate, but you take positives from every situation. It gave Jos a chance to bat after a five-day break (he scored 21 runs off 11 deliveries). He hit them well so this is a good sign." Smith said.

Both Stokes and Samson are scoring run at will now and have been in much better form as compared to the games earlier. Smith said he was confident both will score runs soon as they were part of the process.

"Ben is a class player, plays proper shots, hits balls in weird areas, and did a job with the ball too. One of the best in the world. Sanju started the tournament really well, then in the middle couldn't get going, but that is T20 cricket. You have got to keep trusting the process," Smith said.

