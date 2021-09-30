SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Dhoni's Chennai look to seal playoffs berth against Hyderabad

Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2021 Match 44, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Live Updates from Sharjah

Welcome to our live coverage of Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Score in Sharjah.

A jubilant Chennai side will look to seal playoffs berth as it takes on struggling Hyderabad in Sharjah. The MS Dhoni-led side is coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins and has virtually sealed a top-four finish, having registered eight wins from 10 matches.

The Hyderabad camp, on the other hand, is languishing at the bottom of the points table with just four points in 10 games so far. In their previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), skipper Kane Williamson hit a composed fifty while newly-added opener Jason Roy notched up 60 off 42 deliveries to help Hyderabad register a morale-boosting win. They will now look to win all their remaining four matches and also pray that the other results go in their favour. [SRH vs CSK Dream11 Predicted Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report]

IPL 2021 SRH vs CSK Preview: Virtually out of the play-off race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to keep their new-found momentum intact when they face table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Thursday. Kane Williamson led from the front with an unbeaten half-century to help Hyderabad return to winning ways after five losses on the trot. It lifted the morale of the side as they have suffered eight losses from 10 matches.

