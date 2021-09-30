Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK Dream11 Predicted Playing 11, Fantasy Tips Williamson's Hyderabad vs Dhoni's Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are enduring their worst-ever season in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), reeling at the bottom of the table with only two wins in 10 games. A change in captaincy didn't bring a turn of fortunes but the SRH will be aiming to capitalizing on the momentum gained against Rajasthan Royals (RR), where they won by 7 wickets.

The high-flying Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, sit comfortably at the top of the table. The MS Dhoni-led CSK side made a stellar comeback after its worst IPL season in 2020, winning 8 of its ten matches so far. A win against SRH will seal their berth in the playoffs, and in turn will officially rule the Sunrisers out of the run for final four.

As the two sides with contrasting fortunes in this tournament meet on Thursday, let's take a look at the Predicted Playing 11 and Dream11 Predictions.

Predicted Playing 11

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

SRH: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Dream11 Predictions

Follow IPL 2021 Live Coverage Here

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha

The Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper may not be in the best of forms but is a better option than counterpart MS Dhoni, who bats lower down the order.

Batters Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis (c), Jason Roy, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Kane Williamson played a handy role in the SRH's victory over Rajasthan Royals in the side's previous game, remaining unbeaten on 51 off 41 deliveries. Jason Roy also provided SRH a much-needed boost in the opening order, as he replaced David Warner in the lineup. The CSK opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in fine form since the beginning of the second leg in the UAE.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (v/c), Dwayne Bravo

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the most important players for the Chennai Super Kings in this season. In the side's previous game against KKR, Jadeja produced an exemplary performance all-round performance (1/21 in four overs and 22 off 8 deliveries) to secure victory for CSK. Bravo may also return for the side after recovering from injury.

Bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan

Josh Hazlewood and Deepak Chahar have performed for the CSK and MS Dhoni will turn to his two strike bowlers for early wickets in the game. Shardul Thakur has also been in fine form and his aggressive run-scoring is an added bonus for the Dream11 side. For SRH, Rashid Khan has been the only consistent performer for the side so far.

PITCH REPORT

Sharjah with its flat surface and short boundary is expected to be a batting paradise, with no margin for error for the bowlers while good deliveries are also punished. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early exchanges, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid on to the bat under lights, making it easy for strokeplay.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain dry throughout the day and dew is expected as the match progresses.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS Match 37 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.