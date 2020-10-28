South Africa to host England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia in 2020/21 home season

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Proteas will play England in three T20Is and as many ODIs from November 27 to December 9. It will be followed by two Tests against Sri Lanka from December 26 to January 7.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a busy international program of home international fixtures for the 2020/2021 season against England, Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan.

The Proteas will play England in three T20Is and as many ODIs from November 27 to December 9. It will be followed by two Tests against Sri Lanka from December 26 to January 7.

Australia will be around in February and March for three more Tests, and Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is, ending in April.

"We are delighted to announce the schedule of men's international cricket for the home season," said CSA Acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender in a statement. "It is an absolute pleasure to deliver more good news for our cricket-loving fans to consume, following last week's confirmed tour against England and domestic season launch."

The release also quoted Govender expressing the organisation's "gratitude... to the boards of England, Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan for their agreement to these tours and assisting us in bringing (cricket) to the South African public under the 'new normal' that Covid-19 has presented us".

CSA also confirmed that it has appointed a delegation that will perform a security assessment on the feasibility of the Proteas embarking on their first tour to Pakistan since 2007. The delegates are earmarked to depart this weekend and will report back on their findings for the tour which is scheduled for early 2021.

