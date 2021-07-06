Indian T20 League
Shubman Gill set to miss out on IPL 2021 as well: Report

KKR opener Shubman Gill is all set to miss the IPL 2021 as the shin stress fracture will keep him off the field for at least three months, reported Inside Sport.

New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2021 14:53 IST
Shubman Gill
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

File photo of Shubman Gill.

After being dropped from the England series with an injury, Indian opener Shubman Gill is all set to miss the IPL as well as the shin stress fracture will keep him off the field for at least three months, reported Inside Sport. 

If confirmed, the news will be a huge blow for Kolkata Knight Riders, who are reeling in the bottom half of the table with just two wins and five losses in seven games. 

Earlier PTI reported that Shubman will miss two months of cricket because of the fracture.

"Shubman has sustained a shin stress fracture, which will keep him out of action for minimum two months, which effectively rules him out of the first three Tests against England in August," the source said on conditions of anonymity.

"It will be a race against time to get him fit for the final two Test matches in September after completing rehabilitation," he added.

