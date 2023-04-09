GT vs KKR: Shubman Gill reaches two milestones, leaves behind Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson in unique list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill started Gujarat Titans innings on a high-note in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. He registered two milestones in the match played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat's home groud. In the match, Shubman scored 39 runs off 31 balls including 5 boundaries at strike-rate of 125.81.

Shubman reached 2000-run mark and smashed more than 200 boundaries in his IPL career. Before the game, Shubman had 1977 runs and was 23 runs short of 2000. On the other hand, he had hit 197 boundaries and after hammering 3 boundaries, he reached the feat. He also became the second youngest player after Rishabh Pant to reach 2000 IPL runs. He left behind Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson in the list.

Here's list of toungest players to score 2000 runs in IPL:

23 years, 27 days - Rishabh Pant

23 years, 214 days - Shubman Gill

24 years, 140 days - Sanju Samson

24 years, 175 days - Virat Kohli

25 years, 155 days - Suresh Raina

"It is all about spending as much time in the middle as you can. It is more about having that intent to keep looking for the runs. More mental than technical. The game doesn't change even when you switch formats. All about fine-tuning your mind and getting a bit of practice under your belt. Understanding your role is also important, it is more about the situation you are in," Shubman Gill said before the game.

"Don't think you can go in with a set mindset especially against one of the best spinners in the world. The strength of the side is that everyone contributes. It is just about doing the simple things and being consistent. You won't see one player doing all the work throughout the season. Each player contributes something," he added.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Latest Cricket News