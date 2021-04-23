Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction: Find IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips for Match 17: PBKS vs MI on indiatvnews.com.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are lying at the bottom of points table, have their task cut out when they face Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday. Despite MI struggling with their middle-order batting, it will be a tough outing for PBKS.

The K.L. Rahul-led PBKS, who have won just one out of their four matches, have struggled with the bat in two games leaving opponents like SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings stroll to easy wins.

As the two sides meet each other on Friday, let's take a look at PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction, PBKS vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tips, IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction and IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (v/c), Ishan Kishan

KL Rahul becomes an automatic choice in Punjab Kings' fixtures, as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for the side throughout the years, and this edition too. Kishan, meanwhile, hasn't been at his scintillating best in the tournament so far, and was dismissed in unlucky fashion against Delhi Capitals in the side's previous game.

On their day, both the batsmen have the ability to turn the game single-handedly.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Suryakumar Yadav has been the most consistent batsman for Mumbai Indians in this season, and the side will pin its hopes on him as MI aim to make a strong comeback in the season.

Rohit Sharma, too, is due a big knock and a game against a leaky PBKS bowling attack could provide him a perfect opportunity to open his arms. Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, showed glimpse of his attacking prowess against the Delhi Capitals, and would aim a repeat.

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Deepak Hooda

Pollard will undertake the responsibility of ensuring a strong finish for MI -- more so with Hardik Pandya struggling to find the ground at the moment. Hooda, meanwhile, has made a habit of dealing with boundaries even if his stay is short at the crease.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Barring the game against Delhi Capitals where the target proved too little to defend, the MI bowling attack has been exceptional in the tournament. The side won two low-scoring games (Against KKR and SRH) on the back of their bowlers being incredibly economical at the death.

Boult and Bumrah form the backbone of the side's pace attack, while Chahar has stepped up for MI more often than not in this tournament so far. From PBKS, Arshdeep Singh has been among the wickets and could be an impactful pick in the fantasy team.