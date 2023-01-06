PAK vs NZ 2nd Test: Sarfaraz smashes first ton after his comeback, leads Pakistan to draw with New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sarfaraz Ahmed

The second Test match of the two-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan ended in a draw. Sarfaraz Ahmed who made a comeback after a gap of almost four years, helped Pakistan draw a nail-biting game as the series ended 0-0 on Friday.

The 35-year-old Sarfaraz, who also struck half-centuries in his three previous innings made 118 before the last-wicket pair hung on in dimming light for 21 balls to take Pakistan to 304/9, just 15 runs short of their victory target. New Zealand took seven wickets on the final day and was within one more scalp of forcing a win.

"It was a great comeback, I've been part of the team for a long while, but I was waiting for a chance in the playing XI. The management gave me a lot of confidence when I went out to bat, thankful for everyone for keeping faith in me," Sarfaraz said during the presentation ceremony.

Sarfaraz stood firm for four hours and 48 minutes and featured in a second successive century stand with Saud Shakeel (32) after Pakistan was reduced to 80/5 by the Black Caps before lunch as Michael Bracewell (4-75) claimed two wickets in six deliveries.

Sarfaraz and Shakeel defied New Zealand for nearly three hours before Shakeel fell to a brilliant reflex catch in the slips by Daryl Mitchell early in the final session.

Agha Salman made a brisk 30 but was clean bowled by Matt Henry before New Zealand struck twice with the second new ball under fading light. Hasan Ali was trapped leg before wicket by Tim Southee and Sarfaraz was superbly snapped up by Kane Williamson low at leg slip off Bracewell's sharp off-spin, and the Pakistan batter walked off to a standing ovation from the sparse crowd at the National Stadium.

No. 10 Naseem Shah and No. 11 Abrar Ahmed then held out against Bracewell and fellow spinner Ish Sodhi (2-59), with all 10 fielders around the bat, before bad light ended play with three overs left.

