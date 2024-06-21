Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Marnus Labuschagne pulled off a blinder after running a mile and diving full stretch for Glamorgan in T20 Blast

Jonty Rhodes, Kieron Pollard, Jimmy Neesham and Sybrand Engelbrecht have pulled off some of the most amazing catches in cricket and it seems they might have a competition from Marnus Labuschagne, who added his name to the list on Thursday, June 20. 'Unbelievable', 'that's incredible' were the phrases used on commentary as Labuschagne pulled off a screamer at long-on boundary in a low-scoring thriller in the T20 Blast clash between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Leg-spinner Mason Crane bowled a fuller delivery right in the arc for Ben Charlesworth to hit it for a maximum. Charlesworth didn't time it as well as he would have liked but it still felt like going for a boundary as it was more straight than towards long-on. The ball always seemed to be far from the fielder but Labuchagne at long-on covered the ground pretty quickly. He ran with his back bent to be able to put in the dive.

Labuschagne timed his dive to perfection, full stretch and was airborne and plucked the ball out of thin air to pull off one of the most insane catches in sport. The videos shared by Glamorgan cricket and Vitality Blast are all over the internet as the fans, the cricketers no one can get enough of what Labuschagne did.

Watch the video:

It almost felt like a bird flew. As soon as Labuschagne held onto it, he knew he had pulled off a stunner and his teammate Jamie Mcllroy, who was running from long-off, had the best seat in the house as his reaction summed up the catch and the effort from Australian No 3.

However, despite being half their side down, Gloucestershire were able to chase down the target on the final ball as the match ended up being a nail-biter. Gloucs needed 27 runs off the last two overs and Mcllroy conceded 16 in the 19th for Gloucs to hit the final ball of the innings from Gorvin to win the match. Glamorgan still have just two wins in seven matches so far in T20 Blast 2024.