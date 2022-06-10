On his 33rd birthday, Wishes pour for David Miller from all over the world

South Africa's David Miller is loved and appreciated across the world. He has shown some remarkable performances for his national team and the various franchises for which he played T20 leagues in different countries.
On Miller's 33rd birthday, Twitter got flooded with wonderful wishes:
The player who helped Gujarat Titans win IPL 2022 trophy has played a role of finisher for whichever team he played on multiple occasion.
Following are his statistics -
David Miller in T20Is
- Matches - 96
- Runs - 1850
- Average - 33.03
- Strike Rate - 142.19
David Miller in ODIs
- Matches - 143
- Runs - 3503
- Average - 40.73
- Strike Rate - 101.03
David Miller in IPL
- Matches - 105
- Runs - 2455
- High Score - 101*
- Strike Rate - 137.69