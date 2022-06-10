On his 33rd birthday, Wishes pour for David Miller from all over the world

Follow us on Image Source : IPL David Miller during Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022 (file photo)

South Africa's David Miller is loved and appreciated across the world. He has shown some remarkable performances for his national team and the various franchises for which he played T20 leagues in different countries.

On Miller's 33rd birthday, Twitter got flooded with wonderful wishes:

The player who helped Gujarat Titans win IPL 2022 trophy has played a role of finisher for whichever team he played on multiple occasion.

Following are his statistics -

David Miller in T20Is

Matches - 96

Runs - 1850

Average - 33.03

Strike Rate - 142.19

David Miller in ODIs

Matches - 143

Runs - 3503

Average - 40.73

Strike Rate - 101.03

David Miller in IPL

Matches - 105

Runs - 2455

High Score - 101*

Strike Rate - 137.69