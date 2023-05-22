Naveen-ul-Haq posts cryptic story on Instagram after RCB crash out of IPL 2023; fans boil over LSG bowler

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Naveen-ul Haq shares cryptic story

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a campaign-ending defeat in their final league stage of IPL 2023. The Faf du-Plessis' side ended on the wrong side of a thrilling contest at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru as GT won the game by 6 wickets. Meanwhile, the LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq shared a cryptic story on Instagram after RCB failed to confirm a spot in the playoffs.

The right-arm fast bowler posted a video of a meme of an African anchor laughing on live Television. The story came after RCB's loss and seemed like a dig on them.

Meanwhile, the fans were also quick to react and they got boiled over the Afghanistan bowler. Several fans shared Naveen's story on the social media platform Twitter.

Notably, the Challengers failed to qualify for the playoffs first time in four years. They previously finished in the top four on three consecutive times from 2020 onwards. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have reached the playoffs as they became the third team after Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Going into the final day of the league stage, the Challengers were best placed in the race for the playoffs. Three teams were in contention for the remaining one spot but RCB probably had the best chance to make it to the top four. They had 14 points with a game in hand and a better Net run rate than Mumbai Indians. Even after MI's win, RCB would have sailed through if they had beaten Gujarat Titans. But Shubman Gill helped GT gun down the target of 198 in the final over of the innings with 6 wickets in hand.

RCB's Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

GT's Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

