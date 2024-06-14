Kagiso Rabada expects 'more competitive scores' as T20 World Cup caravan moves to Caribbean for Super Eight

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada expects "more competitive scores" as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup moves to the Caribbean for the Super Eight stage.

The right-arm pacer felt that the matches in the USA were low scoring because of the drop-in wickets but it's going to level up during the Super Eight stage as the wickets in the Caribbean have been there for years.

"I do expect that conditions are going to level up because you had the drop-in pitches in the USA. You never really know how they're going to play," Rabada was quoted as saying by PTI on the eve of South Africa's final Group D match against Nepal in Kingstown, St. Vincent.

"Now, you've actually got squares that have been there for years, here in these venues. And you'll probably see more competitive scores," he added.

Rabada also opined that playing on surfaces that assist both bowlers and batters is paramount for the sport or else it becomes lopsided.

"You want to get a game and find pitches where you have enough in it for the bowlers and enough in it for the batters.

"That's essentially what a cricket game is. Otherwise, you might as well just call it batting or you might as well call it bowling," he added.

Rabada also backed South Africa's power hitters after their lacklustre outing in the first three games of the tournament by saying that it would be unfair to judge their performance as the wickets were fairly challenging.

"You can't really judge their form on wickets that we've just played on. As much as it's not an excuse, common sense would prevail. But in saying that, no one's got any demons.

"Everyone's moving forward. We play the conditions as we see them. And on our day, we know the sky's a limit in terms of batting," he elaborated.