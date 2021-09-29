IPL 2021, Playoff scenario: How Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore can make the knockouts

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The mid-week double-header added a new twist to the playoffs scenario of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) derailing Delhi Capitals' (DC) march to the knockouts while Mumbai Indians bounced back to winning ways with their first victory in the UAE leg, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets. The latter subsequently added pressure on Rajasthan Royals (RR), who presently stand seventh in the table with four wins in 10 games, and are aiming to upset third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

Here is the IPL 2021 points table:

Position Teams M W L Points NRR Qualified Last 3 Matches 1 Chennai Super Kings 10 8 2 16 +1.069 - W W W 2 Delhi Capitals 11 8 3 16 +0.562 - L W W 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 6 4 12 -0.359 - W L L 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 6 10 +0.363 - W L W 5 Mumbai Indians 11 5 6 10 -0.453 - W L L 6 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 8 -0.288 - W L L 7 Rajasthan Royals 10 4 6 8 -0.369 - L L W 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 2 7 4 -0.501 - W L L

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

If Rajasthan can beat Bangalore on Wednesday, they will rise to the fifth spot in the points table, overtaking the defending champions by virtue of a superior NRR. However, on defeat, the Royals will have a task cut for themselves and will have to win their remaining three games of the league with other factors falling their way to realise playoff chances.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Virat Kohli's men are presently well-placed in the points table with 12 points from 10 games. A win won Wednesday will although keep them at the third spot, but will consolidate their chances of making the playoffs. A defeat, on the other hand, will subsequently boost the chances of Kolkata, Mumbai, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Rajasthan will be heading into the game having squandered two opportunities to break into the top 4 of the points table with defeats against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Bangalore defeated the defending champions by 54 runs in their previous game.

In terms of head-to-head tie, the two teams are neck and neck with RCB winning 11 of the 23 games and losing 10 in the rivalry. However, RCB have won all their last three matches.