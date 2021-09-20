IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB - Virat Kohli set to play his 200th IPL match, enters elite list

Image Source : IPLT20.COM This will be Virat Kohli's 215th match for RCB in all competitions.

It has been tumultuous times for Virat Kohli, who recently let go captaincies of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Team India T20 team facing ire of the media and BCCI over lack of trophy success. However, that won't be an impediment for Kohli in achieving another milestone as he is all set to lead RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his 200th IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

In the 199 games played so far for RCB, Kohli has amassed 6076 runs, which includes five centuries and 40 half-centuries at an average of 38. His highest score of 113 came against now-rechristened Punjab Kings (KXIP) in IPL 2016.

This will also be his 133rd match as the captain of the franchise, winning 60 of them while losing 65. The remaining seven matches either ended in a tie or were abandoned.

Overall, this will be Kohli's 215th game for RCB, as he has played 15 games for RCB in the now-defunct Champions League T20.

When Kohli walks out for the toss against KKR, the batting great will join the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the elite 200 IPL list. He will become the fifth player to enter the club with Dhoni (211), Rohit (207), Dinesh Karthik (203), and Suresh Raina (200) ahead of him in the list.

Interestingly, Kohli would have achieved this feat much earlier in the year before the COVID-19 outbreak inside the IPL bubble brought the tournament to halt on May 2; subsequently postponing KKR vs RCB encounter originally scheduled on May 3, 2021.

RCB, who enjoyed a strong first phase of the IPL 2021, currently sit 3rd in the points table with 10 points in seven games.