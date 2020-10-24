IPL 2020 | Despite facing 100 balls, struggling Glenn Maxwell yet to hit a six this season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Glenn Maxwell

Continuing his dismal run with the bat in the on-going IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Glenn Maxwell registered yet another failure when he managed to score just 12 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Australia international came in to bat after the departure of KXIP skipper KL Rahul in the 11th over, with the scoreboard reflecting 66/3. All eyes were on Maxwell to spend time in the middle and help KXIP to post a dominant total on the board.

However, Maxwell, batting on 12, lofted the ball towards long-on but SRH skipper David Warner pounced on it to take a good catch. The dismissal was another failure for the 'Big Show' as his disappointing run failed to change fortunes.

In the on-going season, the right-hander has managed to score 102 runs in 11 matches at an underwhelming average of 14.57. What's more surprising is that the attacking batsman is yet to hit a six in this edition. He has so far faced 100 deliveries but has been able to cruise past the 30-run mark on just one occasion. His last five outings read- 12, 32, 0, 10* and 7.

Meanwhile, the Punjab franchise, in dire need of a win to secure a playoffs berth, went on to post a 126-run total against SunRisers Hyderabad. Nicholas Pooran, who remained unbeaten on 32 off 28 deliveries, was the only batsman to leave his mark in the first innings. KXIP are currently sitting on sixth place with eight points under their belt.

SRH's bowling unit, led by Rashid Khan's 2/14 spell, was able to restrict KXIP's run-flow. The Afghanistan stalwart was also joined by Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder, who scalped two wickets each.

