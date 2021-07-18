Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 1st ODI: How to Watch SL vs IND Live Online on SonyLIV

Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 1st ODI: How to Watch SL vs IND Live Online on SonyLIV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI live broadcast on TV and live streaming online. The SL vs IND 1st ODI will have the live streaming online on SonyLIV. Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN HD/SD.

Team India will return to one-day international action on Sunday when it takes on Sri Lanka in the first of three games in Colombo. An Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan will take on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka, who have been going through a rough patch following a winless limited-overs tour of England. Dhawan will lead India in absence of Virat Kohli, who is currently with the Test squad in the United Kingdom. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be Dhawan's deputy in the three-match ODI and T20I series. The Sri Lankan tour sees a host of young Indian cricketers in line to make their international debut, with some receiving an opportunity to make a strong comeback after rough outings on their previous international assignments. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI. You can watch SL vs IND 1st ODI Live Online on SonyLIV. You can also watch Sri Lanka vs India Live Telecast Online on Sony SIX and Sony TEN. Find details for SL vs IND Live Streaming, SL vs IND squads, Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI Live Streaming, India vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast and IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Details here.

