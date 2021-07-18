Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Live Score Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI: Live Updates from Colombo

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI. The three-match series kickstarts on July 18 after a four-day postponement due to COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp. The Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan , will hope for a strong outing against the hosts who are low on morale after a winless limited-overs tour of England. Sri Lanka are also without their first-team captain Kusal Perera , who was forced out due to injury. Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lankan side in Perera's absence. The Indian squad features a significant number of youngsters who will be in line to make their international debuts through the course of the series. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball coverage of Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI from R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Brief Preview: A bunch of fresh faces will be desperate for a fair T20 World Cup audition when India's different-looking yet formidable white-ball squad face an under-fire Sri Lanka in the six-match limited overs contest, beginning with the first ODI here on Sunday. Winning any international series will be paramount but one can expect a few combinations being tried out during a series that got delayed by five days due to COVID-19 scare in the Sri Lankan camp. The series comprises three ODIs and as many T20s.