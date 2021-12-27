India vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion weather updates: Rain gods play spoilsport on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI The sight of the covers in Centurion during India-South Africa 1st Test (Boxing Day) is unpleasant for the players

While India endured a spirited start in the 1st Test against South Africa- the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, the Day 2 began on a gloom. India were 272 at the loss of three wickets at Day 1 stumps where the centurion KL Rahul (122* off 248) and Ajinkya Rahane (40* off 81) returned unbeaten. The start of Day 2 has been uninviting for the players and the fans as it is very gloomy and is raining in Centurion.

Day 2 is truncated due to the rain and frustration can be used as the only operating word in such conditions. India-South Africa players do not appreciate the sight of the covers on the pitch. Infact, just when it was getting brighter at the venue it started to rain once again, bringing the covers back on the field.

As per worldweatheronline.com, today's weather is turning out to be heavy rain. The visibility is going to be around 8 km i.e. 4 miles and an atmospheric pressure of 1013 mb . The daytime temperature is going to reach 21 °c and the temperature is going to dip to 16 °c at night. We expect around 83.1 mm of precipitation to fall and cloud covering 79% of the sky, the humidity will be around 88%.

The Day 3 (Dec 28, Tuesday) and Day 4 (Dec 29, Wednesday) are forecasted to be sunny and dry with no precipitation. The final day i.e. Day 5 is predicted to be marred by moderate rain.