IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Virat Kohli in danger of facing one-match ban after argument with umpire on Day 3

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian captain Virat Kohli could face a match's suspension if found guilty.

Indian captain Virat Kohli could face a one-match ban, following an argument with the umpire during the final over of Day 3 of the second Test. The argument took place after India's review resulted in an umpire's call in favour of batsman Joe Root.

On the final over of the day, a delivery from Axar Patel deflected off Root's pad, onto Rishabh Pant's gloves. India made an appeal and eventually opted for a review after umpire Nitin Menon remained unmoved.

The review showed that there was no bat involved, and the ball's impact on the pad resulted in umpire's call in England' favour.

This led to a heated engagement between Kohli and Menon, which may now put the Indian captain in trouble.

Article 2.8 in the ICC’s Code of Conduct covers “dissent at an Umpire’s decision”, and includes “arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the Umpire about his/her decision”.

Thus, the punishment for such an offence could bring Level 1 or Level 2 charges on Kohli, resulting in one to four demerit points. The Indian captain already has two demerit points to his name.

A total of four demerit points within 24 months result in a player being suspended for 1 Test/2 ODIs or T20Is.

Earlier, India remained in firm control at the end of Day 3, taking three wickets in England's second innings after setting up a 482-run target for the visitors.

Ravichandran Ashwin scored a brilliant century during India's second innings, as the home side put 286 runs.