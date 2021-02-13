Image Source : INDIA TV Live Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 1: Live Updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 on indiatvnews.com. India will be aiming for a strong comeback after facing a 227-run defeat in the 1st Test in Chennai, while England will hope to end India's chances for qualification to the final of the World Test Championship with a win over Virat Kohli 's men. The English team made a bold decision to keep out Dom Bess, and rested James Anderson for the 2nd Test, including veteran pacer Stuart Broad and spinner Moeen Ali in their place. India, meanwhile, handed a debut to Axar Patel, who becomes the side's 302nd Test cricketer. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates and Live Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: A desperate India have decided to go for the jugular by opting for a spicy turner against a well-prepared England side in the second Test starting Saturday, well aware that it can boomerang and cost them a spot in the World Test Championship final. The honeymoon of the Australian series is over after a sobering 227 run defeat in the first Test which must have shaken a complacent team out of its stupor ahead of three high stake Test matches. FULL PREVIEW