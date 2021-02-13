Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ind vs Eng 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match Live Telecast online

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test Online on Hotstar

After being outplayed in their own backyard, Virat Kohli 's India will look to level the ongoing four-match series against England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Along with levelling the four-Test series, the hosts will also keep an eye on the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India need to win two Test matches and also the series in order to face New Zealand in the WTC final to be held at the iconic Lord's.

England skipper Joe Root, the hero of the first Test, announced that England has made four changes for the second game. While James Anderson has been replaced by Stuart Broad as part of the rotation policy, Dom Bess has been left out due to poor form. All-rounder Moeen Ali and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes have also been including in the 12-man squad. India, meanwhile, will be looking to bolster their spin department after a fit-again Axar Patel is available for selection, likely to replace left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. Axar was injured in the first Test which England won by 227 runs.

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs England 2nd Test 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs England 2nd Test (IND vs ENG Chennai Test) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, Hotstar live cricket match today online, Hotstar live, Star Sports live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india vs england live match streaming, india vs england streaming Hotstar, india vs england live telecast starsports, india vs england 2021 streaming test match, ind vs eng live match streaming, ind vs eng live streaming Hotstar, sports live tv, live cricket online.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test Day 1: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test Live Online Hotstar

At what time does India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 start?

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 will start at 09:30 AM.

When is India vs England 2nd Test Day 1?

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 will take place on February 13. (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 2nd Test?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishab Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shardul Thakur.

England: Joe Root (captain), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming Cricket, LIVE IND vs ENG 2021 Scorecard, India vs England Score Match Today And Online Updates, Check Live Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021