India's T20 skipper Hardik Pandya all set to renew vows with Serbian Nataša Stanković today

Indian fast bowling all-rounder and the skipper of the T20 side, Hardik Pandya, is all set to get married to his wife, Serbian Nataša Stanković again. The couple has chosen February 14, 2023, Valentine's day to renew his vows with his wife in a lavish wedding ceremony that is all set to unfold in Udaipur. The couple reportedly had a court marriage in 2020 and always wanted to have a lavish wedding, but due to COVID-19 and all the rules and regulations around it, the wedding could never happen.

The festivities around the wedding are slated to go on from February 13, 2023, till February 16, 2023. It is also being reported that the couple has opted for a white wedding which will be followed by haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies. The couple was spotted leaving for the destination along with their family members on Tuesday morning. Things are always meant to be lavish when it is associated with India's T20I skipper Hardik Pandya and the wedding will be no different.

The couple has invited friends and family members to join them on such an auspicious day in their respective lives. Udaipur has always been sought after as one of the most historic cities in India and the celebrations around their marriage will take place at a luxurious palace that will witness this extravagant affair. The couple got engaged on a cruise in Dubai while celebrating New Year in 2020. They married in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed their son Agastya in July 2020.

Stanković moved to India in 2012 to pursue a career in acting. She started with modeling for the brand Johnson & Johnson and made her Bollywood debut in the film Satyagraha, directed by Prakash Jha. Stanković was roped in only for a dance number opposite Ajay Devgan but rose to fame after the 2014 edition of Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya needs no introduction at all. He has accomplished heroic feats for India on the cricket field and is currently leading the 'men in blue' in the T20I format as they prepare themselves for the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup.

