NZ vs ENG 2023: 1st Test under scanner as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc in New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@WGTNCC) First England vs New Zealand Test under scanner

NZ vs ENG 2023: Ben Stokes' mighty English side is all set to take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series scheduled to start on February 16, 2022. The English side had started their preparations pretty early but it has been badly hit by a natural calamity that has emerged in the form of Cyclone Gabrielle. To counter the threat that the cyclone possesses and to use resources amicably, the New Zealand government issued a National State of Emergency on Tuesday morning which means that the upcoming Test match might not go as planned.

The effect of this ongoing natural calamity has been such that almost 46,000 homes are without power in northern New Zealand and close to 100 flights have been cancelled. English stalwart James Anderson has stressed on the fact that his side has no option other than dealing with the challenge that the cyclone has presented them with. The preparations for the opening Test have been underway, but both teams had to train in covered nets on Monday. Things started to get even worse by evening. The English Test cricket team has faced challenges in the past. When they had toured Pakistan last year in December, their squad was hit by a virus which almost caused the first Test to be delayed by a day.

ALSO READ | Former Australian players criticizes David Warner's selection, suggests change

While addressing the matter James Anderson said:

Our side has to deal with this challenge. Getting out in the middle, having a look at the wicket, and practicing on the field seems unlikely if we consider the current scenario. We know very well that as a team you get challenges all the time and you have to try and deal with them. We dealt with what was thrown at us in Pakistan. We came through that and I am very sure that we will get past this too.

ALSO READ | Eoin Morgan calls time on his career, announces retirement from all forms of the game

Just like the English team, the Kiwis were also forced to train on grass nets covered by a giant marquee. Things are even worse for the Kiwis as they are without some players and staff as the cyclone wreaked havoc. Tropical storm 'Gabrielle' has been disrupting normal life in New Zealand and as of now, there are clouds of doubts looming over the Test match that is scheduled to start on February 16, 2023.

Latest Cricket News